Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close confidante has broken his silence after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko released an expose revealing how High Court Judge Juma Chitembwe was bribed to manipulate his impeachment case.

In a video clip that he shared online, it is without a doubt that State House, City Hall cartels including Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director, Mohamed Badi, bribed Chitembwe to ensure Mike Sonko is impeached.

Commenting about the expose, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, said it is unfortunate that Judiciary cartels opposed the creation of an ombudsman office in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document because the office would have looked at Sonko’s expose.

“Those of us who believed judges must be accountable and the creation of the position of the Ombudsman by the BBI would have served this purpose better have been vindicated. Sonko has nowhere to go to lodge his allegations. Judiciary cartels viciously opposed us,” Junet said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST