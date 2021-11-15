Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have finally arrested a man who organised the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto at Kondele, Kisumu County, last week.

Wilson Aminda, who is an employee of Kisumu County Government allegedly paid Kondele youths Sh 200 each to stone Deputy President‘s motorcade when he was on his three-day tour of Luo Nyanza.

Leaders across the political divide led by KANU Chairman Gideon Moi condemned the stoning of Ruto at Kondele.

“We have witnessed in dismay the senseless violence in Kondele today, characterized by the pelting of Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy with stones during his visit to Kisumu County.”

“I condemn these acts of violence,” Gideon wrote on his social media page.

The Baringo Senator concluded by asking law enforcement agencies to move with speed and apprehend those who might have masterminded the chaos at Kondele.

In a Monday morning raid, police apprehended Aminda, who was in his personal car heading to work.

Here is a photo of DCI officers arresting Aminda, who is a sycophant of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST