Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has praised Deputy President William Ruto over his leadership of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

Speaking after the meeting that was held at the DP’s Karen Office, Muriithi, who is one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s point-men in Mt. Kenya, thanked Ruto for giving IBEC the much-needed direction even as most governors near the conclusion of their first and second terms in office.

He expressed his satisfaction in the manner in which the DP steered the council.

“As you have informed the nation your Excellency (Ruto), these are the matters we have discussed and agreed on,” started Muriithi.

“The only thing I can do is to congratulate you on your leadership of the council in ensuring we move forward together.”

“Some members of the fourth estate, perhaps maybe disappointed because some people feared that the meeting would be stormy and so on, and I want to thank you Your Excellency for proving to all of us and the country that we may have differences of opinion about a variety of issues, however, we as leaders of Kenya at this time, we must always in the execution of the mandates of our offices be able to work in harmony.”

“We must be able to work over and above any differences of political opinion or differences on the interpretation of technical data,” Muriithi stated.

Muriithi was part of the governors including Martin Wambora (Embu), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu), Jackson Mandagor (Uasin Gishu) and Hillary Barchok (Bomet).

The meeting was also attended by the Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakango, Commission on Revenue Allocation Chair, Jane Kiringai, Devolution CS Charles Keter, his Principal Secretary Julius Korir and the National Treasury PS Julius Muia.

Although a number of other members – especially those allied to President Kenyatta’s faction – failed to attend, the meeting proceeded as scheduled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST