Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said that ODM leader Raila Odinga will never be president of Kenya.

In a series of tweets, Miguna said Raila once wanted to become president, but he did not fight for his victory.

He went on to accuse the former Prime Minister of being bribed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to let go and his people, whom he described as ‘cows’ are happy.

“Once upon a time, Conman Raila Odinga wanted to become president of Kenya.”

“But instead of fighting for his victory and the rights of Kenyans, despot Uhuru Kenyatta bribed him with Kshs 50 Billion, red carpets and named Mbagathi Road after him. And the cows are happy forever,” he said.

At the same time, Miguna predicted the fall of the handshake between Uhuru and Raila, saying just like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he predicted its collapse, he will be vindicated on the handshake too.

“Conman Raila Odinga will NEVER become the President of Kenya. Never.

“On March 9, 2018, I told Kenyans that the #HandChieth and #BBIFraud were going to fail terribly.

“I’ve been vindicated again and again. The cows should save this Tweet. Viva! Fisted hand,” said Miguna.

