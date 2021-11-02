Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – A confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked the government to put in place a law and prosecute Kenyans who are over 18 years of age but don’t register as voters.

Appearing in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, said the government should use police and other authorities to ensure everybody is a voter and votes during a general election.

“I would like to see a situation where the registration of voters is given to the police, so that if you have not voted we are sentenced to maybe community service for thirty days.

“It’s a civic responsibility to vote”, Sifuna told Citizen TV presenter Sam Gituku.

Sifuna also urged Kenyans especially from Raila Odinga‘s strongholds to come out and register as voters to ensure Baba is the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST