Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – An aide of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence after Deputy President William Ruto received a heroic welcome in Kisumu city.

The DP, who is on a 3-day tour of Luo Nyanza, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd chanting his name.

In Kondele, which is a political bedroom of Raila Odinga, Ruto’s motorcade was blocked by an enthusiastic crowd cheering him with UDA and hustler slogans.

During his speech, Ruto castigated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents, saying the initiative aimed to expand the Executive and not to solve the problems bedeviling Kenyans.

Reacting to DP Ruto’s speech, Raila Odinga’s Communication Director, Philip Etale, said it is funny that DP Ruto is still stuck in BBI politics when everyone is focusing on other progressive things such as how to uplift Kenyans from poverty.

“Funny that William has stuck to the BBI issue when everyone else is focusing on other progressive things.

“I am listening to him from Kisumu and he sounds bitter, calling people WAJINGA.

“I pity this man. He is so bitter even with himself,” Etale wrote on his Twitter page.

