Friday, November 5, 2021 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been sentenced to one year in jail for slapping a woman in 2016.

In a ruling delivered by Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani on Friday, former Laikipia North MP, Mathew Lempurker, was slapped with a one-year sentence with no option of a fine.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on November 21, 2016, at Harambee House in Nairobi.

The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator is said to have slapped Okerere on her left cheek and kicked her on her lower abdomen thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

The magistrate, in her ruling, said the jail term will serve as an example to others who have similar behaviour.

“I have also considered the fact that the accused person is a first offender but I note that the accused is a leader who should be a good example to others. I hereby proceed to sentence the accused person to serve 1-year imprisonment,” the magistrate ruled.

She said that she had found Lempurkel guilty since the prosecution had proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the former MP was guilty as charged for the offence of assault and causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

