Monday, November 22, 2021 – A loyal sycophant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has burst with anger on Twitter after Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, joined Deputy President William Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On Monday afternoon, Ruto received Havi at his Karen office and told him to ensure UDA wins the Westland parliamentary seat. Havi is vying for the seat.

Commenting on social media after Havi joined the hustler nation bandwagon, renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua accused Havi of hiding in the closet and wished him well on his journey to becoming Westlands MP, where he claimed is his home.

“THE @lawsocietykenyaPresident @NelsonHavihas EXERCISED his right and joined @UDAKenya.

“He’s been “hiding” in the closet — but in plain sight — all along.

“We will see how well he does in the Westlands, where I live. Good luck, counsel!,” Mutua wrote on his Twitter page

