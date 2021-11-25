Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants has accused the Judiciary of being too hard on the Executive arm in its recent court rulings.

Speaking on Thursday, Homa Bay woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, claimed that Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI), George Kinoti, is being victimized because he is under the executive, citing the recent squabble between Kinoti and businessman Jimi Wanjigi over confiscated firearms, which resulted in the former being sentenced to four months in prison.

“This thing on the DCI seems to be an extension of this pursuit of vendetta… Kinoti is a diligent officer of the law and if you look at the processes post the orders that have been issued for his imprisonment, he is pursuing the legal process,” stated Wanga in an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday.

“He has said that the firearms are with the firearms board but nobody seems to be listening to that side of things.”

She claims the judiciary is seeking retaliation for President Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint six judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission in June.

“After the issue of the judges, you realize that the judiciary became very fierce against the executive and anything the president is doing.

