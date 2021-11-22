Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Billionaire businessman cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, has threatened to leave the Raila Odinga-led ODM Party.

Wanjigi, who is gunning for the ODM ticket to run for president in 2022, believes that he has enough support across the country and not just the Mount Kenya region to put up a competitive battle against the party leader, Raila Odinga, for the party flag-bearer position.

He has demanded that ODM follows its constitution in the nomination process to ensure fairness, failure to which he will quit.

“Why would I stay in a party that does not follow its own laid down rules? I will not,” he stated.

Wanjigi, who financed Raila’s 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns, proposed that the nomination should be done through the delegates system as stipulated in the party’s law.

The billionaire further threatened to withdraw his contribution to the party.

“I can assure you that the party will have big problems. You know, we have also invested heavily in this party,” he reiterated.

However, he stated that he would not be leaving lying low. Quoting his love for the party, the ODM member stated that he would push for the laws of the party to be followed.

“We love this party, and you know we are not going to walk out like that. We are not!” he remarked.

Wanjigi’s quest to run for the presidency on ODM has been received differently by members of the party.

While others have supported his bid, some have deemed the move as a rebellion towards the former Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST