Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will begin his two-day visit to Nyeri County on Friday, with the climax of his tour being his Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyeri town on Saturday.

Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, will be hosted by the Party of National Unity (PNU).

Raila will also meet youth, professionals, and business people from Mt Kenya.

Raila has in his tours won over the region’s governors Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Martin Wambora (Embu), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and a number of MPs.

Nyeri is considered to be a bastion of Deputy President William Ruto but Raila Odinga is hoping he will stem the tide before the August 9th, 2022 general election.

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Ruto is using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to endear himself to the masses while Raila is using ODM.

