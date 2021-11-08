Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has announced that he will officially declare his presidential bid on December 9, 2021.

Speaking in Makongeni, Nairobi on Sunday, when he popularised his bid, Raila said after keeping Kenyans guessing for years, he will officially announce his bid.

Raila promised to turn the economy around and ensure no Kenyan dies from hunger if elected next year.

The former Premier also said his first year of administration will see the country’s economy record over 10 percent growth.

“Next month, on December 9, I will formally make the big announcement,” Raila said.

He further laughed off claims by his rivals that his Sh6,000 social welfare promise is a political gimmick.

He insisted that he will roll out the ambitious social protection programme that will be the biggest in the region.

He cited England, the US and Namibia as some of the countries that have successfully implemented the social protection programme. The ex-PM said he will seal all the graft loopholes to finance the plan.

