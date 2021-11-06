Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently touring the Mount Kenya region, in an offensive targeted to strip off the region from Deputy President William Ruto’s grip.

The 76-year-old is currently in Nyandarua County, where is he is meeting hundreds of locals while urging them to vote for him in 2022.

Raila, in one of the stopovers, told the Nyandarua county residents that if they elect him as the next president of Kenya, he will ensure that every unemployed Kenyan gets Ksh 6,000 monthly.

The mention of that made the locals go wild with thunderous applause for the ODM leader.

“Every unemployed Kenyan will get shillings 6,000 monthly if we form the next government.

“We will be able to ensure all Kenyans get what they want,” Raila informed the locals.

The ODM supremo also said the thieves have been complaining that they are being targeted.

“Thieves have been crying that they are being mentioned.

“Let them be, we want a new country with free corruption,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST