Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid has received a big boost after a powerful One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal said he is ready to support his bid in 2022.

OKA principals include Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, said he is ready to support Raila Odinga‘s presidency in 2022 if he convinces him on why he should support his bid.

“I have twice supported his presidential bid and if he reaches to me again and convinces me as a member of his previous team who has walked with him through a tiring and painful journey, I will consider his word.

“But where is he? Has he sought my audience on this yet or does he just expect me to follow him without persuasion because he considers me a junior partner,” Wetangula posed.

Raila, 76, and Deputy President William Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST