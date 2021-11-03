Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – A section of Luhya community leaders has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to pick his running from Western Kenya because the region has been supporting his presidential bids for the last 15 years.

Speaking on Wednesday, the leaders led by ODM Kakamega branch Chairman Justus Kizito, County Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda, and nominated senator Naomi Shiyonga, said Raila Odinga should particularly pick Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya as his running mate because he has been one of the most loyal and trusted soldiers of Jakom.

“Despite the fact that Oparanya is ODM’s second-most senior member, he has backed all of Raila Odinga’s presidential bids.

“He deserves to be Raila Odinga’s running mate,” Shinyola said.

Kizito on his part noted that Oparanya had devised a strategy for ODM to recover its supremacy in Western through uniting the region’s electorate.

