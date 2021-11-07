Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally in Nyandarua County on Saturday after goons associated with Deputy President William Ruto heckled him.

Ruto’s goons started heckling Raila at Ol Kalou, forcing him to end his speech prematurely and boarded his chopper to Nairobi.

Raila Odinga was in Nyandarua to popularise his 2022 presidential bid through Azimio La Umoja meetings.

Early in the day, Raila toured Soko Mjinga, Njabini and Maili 4, where he had successful rallies.

Addressing residents, he took a hit at Ruto, asking the crowd if they wanted to push wheelbarrows.

“Unataka kusukuma wheelbarrow? (do you want to push wheelbarrows?)” he said.

The wheelbarrow is associated with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

Raila was accompanied in Nyandarua by a host of Mt Kenya leaders among them governors, MPs, senators as well as grassroots leaders.

They include Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Ndiritu Mureithi (Laikipia).

