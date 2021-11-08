Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rescinded his earlier promise to the youth, where he had said he will give every unemployed youth Sh 6000 monthly stipend.

Speaking in Makongeni, Nairobi on Sunday, Raila said the Sh 6000, initially a carrot dangled to woo the youth ahead of the 2022 election, will target poor families and not individuals

Raila also said he targets to use Sh 12 billion every month on his ambitious social welfare plan if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“This initiative will integrate the current social protection programme on which we already spend Sh 37 billion,” Raila said.

“We would add about Sh 100 billion to do this and expand it to include the poorest of the poor among Kenyans,” Raila added.

To raise the funds, Raila said his administration will seal all corruption loopholes and re-direct funds that will be slashed from ministries budgets with some dockets taking a 25 percent hit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST