Sunday, November 14, 2021 – A popular lawyer from the Kisii community has spelled doom for Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid, saying the former Prime Minister cannot win the presidency in 2022.

Raila is scheduled to officially declare his presidential bid on December 9 in an undisclosed venue in Nairobi.

The former Prime Minister will face off with Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who is the leading contender, according to opinion polls.

Reacting to a tweet in which his ‘learned friend’ lawyer Silas Jakakimba expressed confidence that Raila will win the 2022 contest, Cliff Ombeta said he can’t win since the ‘ground’ has rejected him.

“Bro, wacha ajaribu 2027. Ground imekataa. Haiwezekani” posted the lawyer, who is eyeing Bonchari parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket.

Similar sentiments were echoed by another politician allied to UDA, David Tarus, an aspirant for the Mosop parliamentary seat, who advised Raila to abandon his presidential quest and retire from politics.

“Raila’s passion to be Kenya’s president is written in BOLD letters. But time and space is not on his side.

“He should retire honourably, and spend his time grooming younger leaders.

“Some of his failures provide vital lessons for the next generation of leaders to learn. He is retired,” Tarus tweeted.

