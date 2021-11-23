Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, has confirmed that he is no longer the Deputy Party Leader of the Ford-Kenya Party.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Onyonka said he relinquished the position two weeks ago when the party held its National Delegates Council (NDC) to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Justifying the decision to ditch the Moses Wetangula-led outfit, Onyonka noted that he believes in voting for ODM Leader Raila Odinga for presidency come 2022, therefore, he cannot be in an outfit that does not share his ideology.

“I’m no longer the Ford-Kenya Deputy Party Leader, I actually relinquished my position about two weeks ago when Ford-Kenya had its NDC.

“I couldn’t stay in Ford-Kenya when I actually believe in voting for Raila. On principle I walked out,” he said.

Regarding his next move after the exit, Onyonka noted that he is weighing his options and will “figure out when the time comes”.

Onyonka’s announcement comes at a time when the country is experiencing political realignments ahead of the much-awaited 2022 general election.

Over the past few weeks, several leaders have shifted political parties arguing that politics is local and as such, they must move with their constituents.

