Thursday, November 4, 2021 – A Bungoma musician has gifted Deputy President William Ruto a parcel of land for giving him a brand new car.

Zakari Daudi offered the parcel to the DP to put up regional offices of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

According to Zakari, he hoped that Ruto would put up a foundation for the building during his upcoming tour of the Western Region.

“I have donated my piece to DP Ruto so that he can construct UDA offices and headquarters.”

“I hope that when he visits Webuye, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the party’s headquarters.”

“Having an office here will allow many people to join the party.”

“ I, therefore, want to urge Bungoma residents to come out to register as members of the party as we wait to welcome our next president who will be visiting the Western region on Thursday,” stated the Tindikiti hitmaker.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials are yet to respond on whether they have received the gift and what they intend to do with it.

The exchange comes years after the musician received a brand new car from the DP in 2016.

The then 35-year-old received the gift after performing a song for the second in command during his then tour of the Western region.

At the time, Zakari expressed that he had never dreamt of owning a car of his own up until he received a brand new one from Ruto.

