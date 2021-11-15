Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has continued to drum up support for ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid saying he is the best bet for the country come the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking in Malindi Town, Kilifi County, on Monday, Kinyanjui said Raila is too old to steal if elected the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, unlike Deputy President William Ruto who is stealing right, left and center.

According to the first-time Governor, Raila, 76, has made enough wealth to sustain him and that he is not interested in the presidency for riches but he is only interested in his legacy.

“According to Baba (Raila Odinga’s) age, he is not interested in the presidency to acquire land or a big car. He is only interested in his legacy,” Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said.

Kinyanjui, whose political exploits and maneuvers have captured the attention of keen political observers who are considering him a potential number two in Raila’s 2022 political matrix, urged the Coastal region to rally behind President Uhuru’s finest heir in the 2022 elections.

On his part, Raila said he will build the blue economy in Malindi where youths will secure employment opportunities through value addition of the local resources.

“We want to build the blue economy here in Malindi,” Raila Odinga.

He took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto over his politics of handouts.

Raila wondered where the Deputy President gets his money that he has been dishing out to the hustlers in his campaign tours across the country.

“Some people spend KSh 100 billion a month yet they earn KSh 2 million a month,” Raila said in reference to Ruto.

Last month, Uhuru warned Kenyans against electing thieves who will plunder the country and water down all the gains his administration and that of his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, have made.

The Kenyan DAILY POST