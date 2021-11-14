Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the failed promises the Jubilee administration gave to Kenyans in the 2017 General Elections.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto claimed that everything was well planned until Raila “hijacked” the government’s plan with the introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill (BBI).

“Everything was well planned until Raila came into Jubilee and initiated the Constitution initiative under BBI.”

“It is at this point that the government’s agenda including the Big Four which was to create jobs for the youth was tampered with,” Ruto said.

He, therefore, urged the youth to support him in the upcoming election so that he can revive the Big Four Agenda through his bottom-up economic model.

“We will resuscitate the Big Four Agenda by incorporating it with the bottom-up economy model to kick-start the dwindling economy in my first year in office,” he said.

