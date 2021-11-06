Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 6, 2021 – After hinting at joining the Hustler Nation, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has invited Deputy President William Ruto and his team to tour the Ukambani region in search of votes ahead of the 2022 General Election.

However, he maintained that Ruto’s presence will not water down his influence in his backyard.

“I think he has made Ukambani his place and he is most welcome. But what he must know is that the Kambas are very bright people. He can be there 100 times.”

“So, I am very much at peace and I want Ruto to go there 100 times and bring in more goodies in wheelbarrows and baskets.”

“But the decision on who is going to be the next leader is a different question that the money and the goodies cannot buy,” Kalonzo stated.

He maintained that the region is not volatile and thus Ruto is free to pitch camp there.

“The Kambas will not throw stones at you. They will watch you but at the back of their minds, they know where they belong.”

“In 2013, that community gave Raila more support than Luo Nyanza. They have stood with me in the last three elections in 2007, 2013, and 2017.”

“It takes time to develop that level of trust with the electorate.

“Once you are a trusted servant, they can trust you with their lives,” he stated.

Kalonzo has indicated that he is free to work with Ruto and told the Hustler team where to find him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST