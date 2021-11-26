Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has called on all former Opposition leaders to rally their support behind Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka‘s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking at the Wiper National Delegates Conference at Kasarani, Tuju expressed his pleasure after seeing all the Opposition leaders convene together as we head into the General Election.

“There is hope when you see Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Charity Ngilu, and Raila Odinga together.

“If they all decide to support Kalonzo this matter will be over and done with,” Raphael Tuju said.

Opposition leaders, except for Gideon and Ngilu, worked together in the 2017 elections under the National Super Alliance (NASA).

However, the opposition principals fell out over sharing of the political party’s funds as well as Raila’s refusal to support either of them in the upcoming 2022 presidential election.

In his five-point agenda on Thursday, Kalonzo said he aims to unify the country.

The Wiper leader said he would push for free secondary education, which he described as a society ‘equalizer’ if elected the fifth President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST