Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s brother, Mohamed Amir, has dumped Raila Odinga’s ODM and officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

While being officially received by former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar yesterday, Amir said he is a strong believer in the bottom-up economic model being championed by Ruto.

Hassan Joho’s brother said he is targeting the Mombasa senatorial seat in the 2022 General Elections.

This comes even as Raila is having a hard time deciding who to and who not to give the ODM ticket in the upcoming nominations due to a huge number of people in the Coast region that have expressed interest in vying for various seats via ODM.

For instance, the ODM party has attracted at least five aspirants jostling for the ODM ticket to succeed Hassan Joho whereas UDA has only one candidate warming up for the same seat.

In January 2021, Joho dismissed calls by Coast leaders allied to Ruto to form a new political party in the region, saying it will flop.

He said politicians behind the new push are self-seeking individuals who, like William Ruto, have nothing new to offer to the region apart from serving their own interests.

“The people behind this push are selfish leaders and those rejected in the previous elections that have essentially sold their souls to Ruto and joined his campaign of fraud and lies that all sensible Kenyans know is doomed to fail,” Joho said in a statement.

