Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Ford Kenya party has settled on Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula as its 2022 presidential candidate.

This was announced on Thursday after the lion party held a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Today you have made Kenyans proud.”

“Today, you have stood tall to be counted.”

“Today, you have diminished those naysayers.”

“Today, you have debunked lies from the truth,” Wetang’ula said.

According to Wetang’ula, Ford Kenya remains at the top of the food chain in the country’s politics.

“And for us to do so, my brothers and sisters of Ford Kenya, we need to love each other, walk together.”

“Forget everything about our past and look forward,” Wetang’ula added.

He further said the party will keep on moving forward with other political players.

“In the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) we see justice.”

“In OKA, we see the future and in OKA we see hope, a leadership that Kenyans have been looking for and in OKA in 2022, I will form the Government with others or others will form the Government with me,” he said.

Wetangula’s elevation as a presidential candidate will now complicate Raila Odinga’s political matrix in 2022 since he will have to convince four presidential candidates in OKA to support his bid.

Other presidential candidates in OKA include Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

