Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader, Raila Odinga, yesterday caused drama when he refused to be called former Prime Minister during an interview with a local Kamba radio station.

Instead, he demanded to be addressed as Prime Minister.

Raila, who served as the country’s second premier during the grand coalition government between 2007 and 2013, wondered why he is referred to as a former prime minister, and yet there has been none ever since he left office.

“There is nothing like a former Prime Minister. You can only refer to me as a former Prime if there is someone occupying the position,” Raila told the Kamba radio presenter.

“There is no current premier in the country, so you can’t refer to me as former, refer to me as Prime Minister,” the ODM leader reiterated.

Raila Odinga was sworn in as Prime Minister, along with the power-sharing Cabinet, on 17 April 2008 following a disputed 2007 presidential election.

The post of premier was first held by Jomo Kenyatta between 1963 and 1964 soon after independence. Raila is thus the second person in Kenya’s history to hold the position.

