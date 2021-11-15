Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga surprised Kenyans after he was caught red-handed giving handouts to Kenyans despite being against the vice.

Raila has been among leaders who have been condemning and demonising Deputy President William Ruto for giving money during his campaigns.

However, on Monday, Raila who was campaigning in Kilifi was caught on camera holding bundles of cash while hugging ODM member, Mama Kadzo Saro.

This comes even as Kenya Police say the violent scenes witnessed in Kisumu last week when DP Ruto visited the area were due to clashes between two groups over the sharing of cash handouts.

National Police Service spokesperson, Bruno Shioso, said intelligence gathered by security agencies indicated that ”there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups”

Here is a photo of Raila Odinga giving Mama Saro cash.

Look at his left hand

The Kenyan DAILY POST