Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday. November 4, 2021 – Billionaire businessman cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, may never be on the ballot come 2022.

This is after Nyeri politician, Cathy Irungu, moved to court to challenge the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s decision to allow Wanjigi to run his 2022 presidential campaign.

According to the court documents, the politician stated that the move is unconstitutional and does not credit the ODM party as a reputable party in the country.

She also stated that the move has brought confusion that should be dealt with immediately since Wanjigi is not acknowledged as an official member of the Orange party.

“That the respondent (ODM) has jointly and severally joined efforts with strangers to the party including the interested party herein (Wanjigi), to embarrass the functioning and integrity of the political party of nationwide repute,” read the document in part.

The politician also stated that the party should have a prohibitory order to stop strangers from giving opinions and going along with the agenda set by the party.

She further stated that the decision by the party to give Jimi Wanjigi life membership was neither approved nor presented by a well-convened National Executive Committee.

“The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had not followed up to ensure that Wanjigi had gone through constitutional requirements before announcing candidature and beginning campaigns.”

The court papers stated that the party stands to lose its standing in the political domain unless the petition is heard and determined urgently.

“Unless this application is heard and determined urgently, the entire party stands to lose its standing in the political spheres, which cannot be remedied by way of damages,”

ODM leaders are yet to give feedback concerning the matter, with the petition awaiting hearing and determination.

Wanjigi is set to battle former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the ODM presidential ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST