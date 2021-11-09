Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Hamisi, has surprised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he called upon ODM supporters to come out in large numbers to attend William Ruto’s Nyanza rallies.

In a sarcastic social media post, the ODM legislator urged Raila Odinga’s foot soldiers to fill William Ruto’s rally and cheer him as they officially make him the official Opposition leader he will be after the 2022 presidential elections.

According to Hamisi, this would be the best opportunity for the region to hand over the Opposition role they have held for long through the region’s political kingpin and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“If I were Nyanza people I would come out in large numbers when Ruto visits Kisumu and Migori just to cheer on the next person who will, after 2022, take over the Opposition role that they have played for decades.

“Call it a handover ceremony,” Hamisi said in a Tweet.

Ruto is expected to pitch a tent in the Nyanza region as he makes efforts to get a share of the region’s voting bloc, which has over the decades supported Raila Odinga.

In his latest visit, the presidential hopeful is targeting the counties of Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori to cement his earlier visit to the region, which happened barely a month ago.

However, the DP will not visit Raila’s home turf of Siaya County in his political tour of the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST