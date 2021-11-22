Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto of sponsoring fake opinion polls to depict One Kenya Alliance(OKA) as unpopular.

OKA leaders include Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Kalonzo, who spoke on Sunday, said Ruto and Raila have been sponsoring fake polls showing them leading and OKA leaders trailing badly.

“These polls are sponsored by the same politicians who want to lie to the country that they are more popular than others and this is all lies and must stop,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo’s sentiments come amid reports that Raila and Ruto have offered OKA leaders deals to have them drop their plans to participate in next year’s general elections and back them instead.

