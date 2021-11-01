Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has made a grand entry into ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard to a thunderous welcome by residents.

The United Democratic Alliance UDA boss was given a warm reception in Nyamira as he made it to the area considered an ODM zone.

The UDA supporters stormed the meeting chanting Hustler Nation slogans while lifting a wheelbarrow in the air.

On the other side, police details were also seen guarding the second-in-command as he made his way through the thick crowd.

Today’s rally witnessed several top-ranking elected leaders from Jubilee, ODM and Wiper accompany the DP in his tour of the region, which is gearing up to usher in a new dispensation in next year’s polls.

Among the leaders present included Aisha Jumwa, who is an ODM elected MP, Khatib Mwashetani, Rigathi Gachagua, among other leaders who believe that the Hustler narrative is the answer to the country’s economic woes.

