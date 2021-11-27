Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has urged Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, to stop using him as a scapegoat for her failures.

In a statement on Saturday, Kibicho accused the governor of associating her political and leadership woes with him, saying he is neither a county employee nor has he been elected as a county leader.

In addition, he noted that he is a state officer and as such, does not serve the county government in any capacity.

As a result, Kibicho said his name should not be maligned, associated and dragged in the governor’s predicament.

“My office is not in Kirinyaga. It is in Harambee House.

“If you have failed to account for your corruption claims and leadership failure, cease from dragging my name into your mess,” Kibicho said.

“You can’t be in office for five years and continually use Kibicho as a scapegoat for all your woes.

“I have my cut-out roles and I can account for them to my appointee both in the county and the entire country,” Kibicho added.

The powerful PS urged Waiguru to concentrate on raising the living standards of the county residents who deserve better and transformative leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST