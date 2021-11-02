Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has vowed to do the unthinkable to Deputy President William Ruto and his allies if they continue disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kiambu County on Monday, Kibicho urged the politicians and Kenyans at large to respect Uhuru or else they will face severe punishment.

He noted that he was not going to allow people to disrespect the president while he is still the interior PS.

“Let us discipline them if we have to. Let them cry if they want to,” he said.

He said at the Interior Ministry, security agencies are there to serve the President and Kenyans.

“We shall be accountable to God, Kenyans and the Head of State if we let them down,” he added.

Kibicho and his boss, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, have been accused by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies of being selective when it comes to enforcing the law.

The duo and ICT CS Joseph Mucheru have also been accused of supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga in his 2022 presidential bid instead of being neutral as civil servants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST