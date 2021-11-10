Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter and emcee, Felix Odwiour alias Jalang’o, had a sold-out gig in Kisumu over the weekend, where hundreds of fans turned up.

As he was hyping up the revelers and dancing with his female fans, one of the ladies got crazy, forcing him to run away from the stage.

He was probably trying to protect his image, now that he is vying for a Parliamentary seat.

Here’s the viral clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.