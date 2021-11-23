Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Outspoken criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has advised Kenyans to resist arrest when stopped by plain-clothed police officers who drive Subarus

Through a social media post on Monday, 22 November 2021, the flashy legal expert claimed that it has become difficult to differentiate between genuine police officers and dangerous thugs camouflaged in sleek Subaru SUVs.

He, therefore, warned citizens that should they encounter such a situation, the best thing to do is to scream and call for help because it could be a possible abduction.

“Listen carefully, if a Subaru blocks you and they try to arrest you, as long as they are not in official outfits or have not identified themselves, resist, fight, scream and call for help,” he wrote.

Ombeta spoke in reaction to the recent controversial disappearance of an alleged Ethiopian businessman whom he represents.

The whereabouts of Samson Tekklemichael who was picked up in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area on Friday remain unclear.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.