Project Assistant

JKUAT Enterprises Ltd (JKUATES) is a State Corporation operating as a limited company, fully owned by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). Its objectives include:

To enhance entrepreneurial activity through the latest innovations in technological To provide practical solutions for business problems by drawing on resource personnel from various disciplines in JKUAT. To link the University with industry, government, the public and other stakeholders and to provide a forum for networking to propel development. To market the University’s innovations Consultancy

The company undertakes its functions in line with the above objectives through various ways and means. The client base is wide and varied across all industries and businesses, governments and organizations, institutions and parastatals, agencies and individuals.

To provide support and creates balance in the time and scope of executing projects, under the direct supervision of the project Manager, we are looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join our dynamic team in the position of a Project Assistant.

Responsibilities

Logging and tracking all project plans and project

Arrange Contracts, raise purchase orders and expenditure authorization forms for

Respond to telephone inquiries and convey accurate information promptly and appropriately.

Carry out project logistics and administrative

Coordinating the consultation process with all stakeholders to meet set deadlines.

Assist in research and developing the project proposals and presenting to the Project Manager for

Work collaboratively with the Project Manager and team to maximize

Collaborate with the whole project team, contributing to the entire project

Report updates to the project manager.

To undertake other duties as may be assigned

Skills and Requirements

· Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

· Keen attention to detail and an aptitude for problem-solving.

· Able to proactively address potential issues.

· Collaborative working style and team-player attitude

· Positive and encouraging personality

· Able to work independently with little supervision

· Highly motivated with a strong work ethic

· Reliable, trustworthy, and committed to the team’s success

· Outstanding organizational skills and ability to prioritize tasks

· Able to thrive in a high-volume, deadline-driven work environment

· Good IT skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Microsoft Project

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications/Work Experience

Diploma in Project Management, Business Administration/Management or its equivalent (advanced diploma is an added advantage).

At least 1 years work experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to hr@jkuates.jkuat.ac.ke on or before 7th December,2021. Due to the urgency to fill the position, shortlisting will be done on an ongoing basis. Those who shall not have heard from us by 20th December, 2021 should consider their applications unsuccessful.