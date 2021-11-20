Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Renowned scholar and political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has welcomed an opinion poll by TIFA Research Company that showed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is closing the gap on Deputy President William Ruto.

The survey, which was announced on Friday, showed that if elections were held today, DP Ruto will win with 38 percent followed closely by Raila Odinga with 23 percent.

Makau, in a tweet on Friday evening, said this poll should worry the DP because he has been campaigning for 9 years and he can only manage 38 percent.

On the other hand, Makau said Raila Odinga, who is yet to announce his presidential bid, has 23 percent and this according to the professor should worry Ruto.

“The latest @TifaTesearch 2022 presidential election poll should frighten @WilliamsRuto.

“In 4 years of non-stop countrywide campaigns, he is stuck and in reverse at 38%.

“In 4 months @RailaOdinga has narrowed Mr. Ruto’s lead by two-thirds and he hasn’t declared yet. Last rites!,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

