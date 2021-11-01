Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Renowned scholar and newspaper columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has advised Deputy President William Ruto to abandon his presidential ambitions in 2022 because Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, will annihilate him.

Ruto, 54, is planning to face off with Raila Odinga, who has the support of the deep state and statehouse machinery.

Commenting on Twitter on Sunday, Makau Mutua, who is a law scholar based at Buffalo Law School in New York, stated that Ruto should instead vie for Governor of Nairobi because that is where he can win comfortably.

“Instead of running all over the country for an election he’s going to lose, why can’t William Ruto go for Governor of Nairobi?

“He might just win it!” Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

But in a statement in Kajiado County on Sunday, the determined second in command said that he is confident that he will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor if the government will give a fairground for each candidate ahead of his battle with Raila Odinga in the 2022 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST