Saturday, November 13, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 may be unstoppable due to the support he enjoys in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto, 54, has a cultic following in the vote-rich region which boasts of over 6 million-plus voters.

In an interview with K24 TV, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Ruto is in firm control of the Mt Kenya region and it is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who can undo this.

Manyora said Uhuru should start distabilising Ruto’s support in Mt Kenya by visiting there himself and talking to the people.

He said if the President refuses to do that then Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

“It is difficult to remove DP Ruto from Mt Kenya. What Raila and Uhuru need to do is to destabilise Ruto’s vote in Mount Kenya,” Manyora said.

