Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – Controversial private detective, Jane Mugo, is currently admitted at a hospital in Eldoret after she was abducted by unknown people along a busy highway and dumped near a forest.

Recounting the harrowing experience, Jane said the attack is linked to a murder case that she has been hired to investigate.

In the course of her investigations, she discovered that a police officer was involved in the murder.

She suspects that the rogue cop might have planned the abduction to intimidate her.

“I have been following up a particular case, two weeks ago, I was in Busia and we arrested some suspects of murder with DCI officers. During our investigations, we realized that a police officer was also involved in the murder case,” she said.

Narrating the horrifying incident, Jane said a Subaru car trailed her along Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

She was in the company of her driver and another colleague.

Four armed men alighted from the Subaru and abducted her as her driver and the other occupant watched helplessly.

They then bundled her into the Subaru and sped off.

Inside the Subaru, they started beating her with a rungu and broke her arms and two fingers, before dumping her near a forest.

She limped to the main road and a Good Samaritan took her to the hospital.

Her vehicle was recovered in Mumias while her driver and the other occupant were found dumped in Baringo county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.