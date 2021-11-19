Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – City private detective, Jane Mugo, has introduced her firstborn daughter.

She posted a photo goofing around with her daughter while reminiscing her youthful days and captioned it,” Things my children force me to do.

“We are proud to be Africans. Today is a challenge with my daughter @zion_njeri.

“Like mother like daughter.’’

Jane’s daughter, who is identified as Zion Njeri, is blessed with a curvy body just like her.

She is an upcoming gospel singer.

See her photos below.

