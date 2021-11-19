Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 19 November 2021 – City private detective, Jane Mugo, has introduced her firstborn daughter.
She posted a photo goofing around with her daughter while reminiscing her youthful days and captioned it,” Things my children force me to do.
“We are proud to be Africans. Today is a challenge with my daughter @zion_njeri.
“Like mother like daughter.’’
Jane’s daughter, who is identified as Zion Njeri, is blessed with a curvy body just like her.
She is an upcoming gospel singer.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>