Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Presidential hopeful, Reuben Kigame, has blasted mainstream media in Kenya for portraying the 2022 presidential race as a two-horse contest, yet there are other presidential candidates.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kigame said the journalists and news editors from top media stations in Kenya have been blinded to think that the 2022 presidential marathon is between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Kigame further accused the media of only recognising Raila and Ruto yet there are more than 10 presidential candidates who are contesting for the top seat.

However, Kigame said it is the people who will decide the person they would want to be their next president and not the corrupt media.

“So, the mainstream media has decided that 2022 is about “two horses.“

“Even editors and journalists within these establishments Live as if guns are pointed at their heads.

“The two horses May buy mainstream media, but they will never buy our hearts and our heads. Ole wao! @kot,” Kigame wrote on his social media post on Wednesday.

