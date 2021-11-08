Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – A close lieutenant of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Kenyans to prepare for bloodshed during the 2022 presidential elections since politicians are still beating drums of war.

Speaking on Monday, Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, who are the protagonists in the looming poll, have started abusing each other, thereby raising political temperatures in the country.

“We are nearing elections, our flag bearer is Mudavadi.

“There are other aspirants, DP Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“However, have heard my fellow politicians talking about issues that are likely to cause problems,”

“Let me tell you the truth, the political temperatures in Kenya as you can see have risen and the 2007 post-election violence is likely to be four times.

“When you listen to Raila, he accuses Ruto of being a thief, Ruto’s allies then become bitter.

“On the other side, Ruto portrays Raila as a witch, the temperatures continue rising.

“The only person who can cool the temperatures is Musalia Mudavad,” Savula said.

He concluded by urging Kenyans to elect Mudavadi as President since there will be no chaos.

