Sunday, 28 November 2021 – Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, took to the stage to show off some of her dance moves at the hyped Luo Festival held at Ngong Racecourse.

Despite being heavily pregnant, the controversial lawyer and politician unleashed some energetic dance moves while dressed in tight jeans and a hoodie.

She excited the crowd as she whined her waist, moving up and down with unmatched energy while dancing to Ohangla.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.