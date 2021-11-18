Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 November 2021 – The kibanda hotel in Meru where Deputy President William Ruto took tea and ate fries as he promoted his hustler narrative has been shut down.

According to reports, the hotel opened its door the very day Ruto was in town and then shut down the moment he left to campaign elsewhere.

Ruto’s breakfast was reportedly prepared at a 4 star hotel in Meru town called Alba Hotel and taken by his chefs to the ‘Hustler Hotel’ for a scripted PR.

Once the pictures were taken and posted on social media, the small room was closed down immediately.

Here is a tweet by a concerned Kenyan blasting the Deputy President on Twitter.

