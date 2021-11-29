Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Some slay queens embarrassed a sponsor who had taken them for a vacation after they recorded him without his consent.

The potbellied sponsor is seen in the hilarious clip trying to cover his face while running away from the camera after he realized that one of the slay queens was recording him using her phone as they were having fun in the swimming pool.

The aging sponsor, who was entertaining ladies young enough to be his daughters, almost hurt his leg while fleeing.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.