Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Shiru wa GP, has revealed that her husband bowed to pressure after spending millions to treat her infertility and sired a baby out of wedlock.

Speaking in an interview with Kameme TV, the celebrated songstress narrated how her husband got a child with someone from church, who was her friend, at a time when her music career was flourishing.

“The pressure led to my husband impregnating our church mate. He had given up on me ever getting a baby,” she said.

According to Shiru, people used to mock her for having money and fame but still failed to conceive.

“People mocked me saying that I had money, talent and fame but I could not bear children. Others claimed that I did not want children because they would stop me from singing and travelling abroad,” she said.

After waiting for long, she later conceived twins when her friend was five months pregnant for her husband.

Unfortunately, she lost one of her babies due to birth complications and the hospital bill came to a staggering Sh 4.5 Million, prompting her to ask for financial help from wellwishers.

“We got depressed. I blocked out everyone. I knew that people were spreading rumours about me, but I did not have time for the negative energy and so, I decided to keep to myself.

“It is only by the grace of God that we pulled through this,” she said.

Luckily, one of her twins survived and she is now a proud mother.

Shiru revealed that she accepted the baby that her husband sired with her friend and her family is still intact.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.