Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – It is now without a doubt that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will pick his running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

Though the region has not been supporting his bid, Raila is convinced that if he picks a running mate from the region, he will get a huge share of votes in the vote-rich region.

According to sources, Raila Odinga has settled on three candidates to be his running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

The three are; Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, and Nairobi gubernatorial loser Peter Kenneth.

Commenting on the choice of Raila‘s running mate, Political strategists Kiriku Kinyanjui and Silas Bogonko said Kinyanjui was not experienced enough to be a DP, adding the rest were qualified for the post.

However, they both agreed that Kenneth was the “ideal” running mate for Raila, unlike Karua who they described as a “perennial opposer”.

“Raila’s running mate should be a complementary partner and not a perennial opposer.

“The DP should be humble, polite and influential in development issues.

“PK is a focused leader & a team player and not a quitter. Kenneth is the ideal candidate,” Kiriku told K24 TV.

“Best choice for Raila’s running mate is Peter Kenneth.

“PK is a sober & likable character with a gentle soul, unlike Karua who is combative & disrespectful.

“Karua is a female fashion of Ruto. Kenya wants DP who will restore dignity to the office. PK is future of GEMA & Kenya politics.” Bogonko said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST