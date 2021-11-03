Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – The National Police Service has rubbished claims that Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua snatched a junior cop’s wife and threatened to kill him.

Responding to the rumours on Twitter, the police urged Netizens to ignore the reports as malicious, ill-willed, and meant to assassinate the character of the police boss.

“The National Police Service has taken note of some distasteful, malicious and unprofessional reporting appearing online and attributed to some media houses linking a senior police officer to some love triangle involving a junior officer and his wife,” the tweet reads in part.

“The said reporting fails to name the officer and wife involved, but goes ahead to name the senior officer, and more so, without seeking out his comment as expected,” it adds.

A junior cop, identified as Wyclife Ombede, had claimed that Mbugua destroyed his marriage and threatened him with dire consequences if he continues communicating with his ex-wife.

The aggrieved cop lamented that he educated his ex-wife and paid dowry, only for her to dump him for the police boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.